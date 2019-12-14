Central WI Christmas Expo

to Google Calendar - Central WI Christmas Expo - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central WI Christmas Expo - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central WI Christmas Expo - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Central WI Christmas Expo - 2019-12-14 10:00:00

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Free event for the whole family! Specialty and handcrafted items, food products, beauty and jewelry items, handmade home decor, customizable products. Full concessions, food vendors, live holiday music. Ornament workshops, and Santa! Sat. 11/14 10 am-4 pm, Sun. 12/15 9 am-2 pm. 

Info

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Central WI Christmas Expo - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central WI Christmas Expo - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central WI Christmas Expo - 2019-12-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Central WI Christmas Expo - 2019-12-14 10:00:00