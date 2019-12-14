Central WI Christmas Expo
Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474
Free event for the whole family! Specialty and handcrafted items, food products, beauty and jewelry items, handmade home decor, customizable products. Full concessions, food vendors, live holiday music. Ornament workshops, and Santa! Sat. 11/14 10 am-4 pm, Sun. 12/15 9 am-2 pm.
