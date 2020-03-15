Central WI RV & Camping Show

to Google Calendar - Central WI RV & Camping Show - 2020-03-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central WI RV & Camping Show - 2020-03-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central WI RV & Camping Show - 2020-03-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Central WI RV & Camping Show - 2020-03-15 10:00:00

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Eight Wisconsin dealers will showcase a large selection of the newest RV’s, campers, motorhomes, toy haulers, park models and trailers. Campgrounds, tent camping, carts, equipment, services, and other outdoor recreational exhibits will also be featured. Family activities including the Animal Haven Petting Zoo, Bill’s Musky Club Kids Casting and Yard Games will add to the fun. Fri, 3/13 3-8 pm; Sat, 3/14, 9 am-6 pm; Sun, 3/15 10 am-4 pm. Adults $10.00; youth under 12 free. $2.00 military discount. Free parking. 715-757-2370

Info

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
Kids & Family
715-757-2370
to Google Calendar - Central WI RV & Camping Show - 2020-03-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central WI RV & Camping Show - 2020-03-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central WI RV & Camping Show - 2020-03-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Central WI RV & Camping Show - 2020-03-15 10:00:00