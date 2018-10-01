Central WI Speed Skating Club

Greenheck Field House 6400 Alderson St., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476

Join any time. FREE to try! Opportunities to compete at national and local levels. Skates are provided for kids (up to age 18) to use through the season. $235 + US & State Speed Skating fees. Practice most Sundays 6–7:30 pm and some Wednesdays (October to March). See website for practice dates. www.centralwisconsinspeedskating.org, 715-581-8262

Greenheck Field House 6400 Alderson St., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476
715-297-2204
