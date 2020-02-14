Central WI Sports Show

to Google Calendar - Central WI Sports Show - 2020-02-14 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central WI Sports Show - 2020-02-14 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central WI Sports Show - 2020-02-14 15:00:00 iCalendar - Central WI Sports Show - 2020-02-14 15:00:00

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Fishing tackle, boats and pontoons, hunting gear, outfitters and destinations. James Lindner and Art Helin head up great fishing and hunting seminars. Enjoy the trout pond, kids’ casting, archery and gun safety ranges. 2/14 Fri 3 pm-8 pm, 2/15 Sat 9 am-6 pm, 2/16 Sun 10 am-4 pm.  $10 adults, kids under 12 free. Free parking. For show information visit www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com.

Info

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-757-2370
to Google Calendar - Central WI Sports Show - 2020-02-14 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central WI Sports Show - 2020-02-14 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central WI Sports Show - 2020-02-14 15:00:00 iCalendar - Central WI Sports Show - 2020-02-14 15:00:00