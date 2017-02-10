The Central WI Veterans Business Network will hold their next monthly meeting on Friday, February 10, 2017. The meeting will be held from 7:30 to 9:00am at the Entrepreneurial & Education Center, 100 N. 72nd Ave., Wausau.

The mission of the group is to help Veterans to help each other in the professional world. Come network for your business or come if you are looking for a job. Bring your business cards, your flyers or your resume. Be with fellow Veterans who “Speak your language” and can relate to your military experience.

Find us on Facebook at Central WI Veterans Business networking

For More Information contact: Jeremy at jeremycwvbn@gmail.com or Janice at janicecwvbn@gmail.com