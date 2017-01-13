Central WI Veterans Business Networking

to Google Calendar - Central WI Veterans Business Networking - 2017-01-13 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central WI Veterans Business Networking - 2017-01-13 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central WI Veterans Business Networking - 2017-01-13 07:30:00 iCalendar - Central WI Veterans Business Networking - 2017-01-13 07:30:00

Entrepreneurial & Education Center 100 . N. 72nd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

The mission of the Central WI Veterans Business Networking group is to create a centralized connection point and professional community for all Veterans and transitioning Active Duty Personnel to collaborate and connect for professional networking.

Find us on Facebook at:

Central WI Veterans Business Networking

Info

Entrepreneurial & Education Center 100 . N. 72nd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Civic-Professional-Business

715-355-5248

to Google Calendar - Central WI Veterans Business Networking - 2017-01-13 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central WI Veterans Business Networking - 2017-01-13 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central WI Veterans Business Networking - 2017-01-13 07:30:00 iCalendar - Central WI Veterans Business Networking - 2017-01-13 07:30:00