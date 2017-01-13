Central WI Veterans Business Networking
Entrepreneurial & Education Center 100 . N. 72nd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
The mission of the Central WI Veterans Business Networking group is to create a centralized connection point and professional community for all Veterans and transitioning Active Duty Personnel to collaborate and connect for professional networking.
Find us on Facebook at:
Central WI Veterans Business Networking
Info
Entrepreneurial & Education Center 100 . N. 72nd Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business