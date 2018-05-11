Leaving Iowa
Sentry Theater @ 1800 1800 N. Point Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54481
A middle-aged writer takes his father’s ashes back to his childhood home to discover it’s been turned into a grocery store. So he travels across Iowa to search for a proper resting place, leading him to reconcile his past and present. Presented by Central Wisconsin Area Community Theater. Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $12 adult, $8 under 12. cwact.org
