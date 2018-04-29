Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience
LuCille Tack Center for the Arts 300 N. School St., Spencer, Wisconsin 54479
Witness some of the most incredible stunts and behaviors ever performed by dogs, with amazing big air tricks, comedy antics, dancing dogs, and athletic feats. These talented pups have all been saved from pounds and shelters across the country. 2 & 7 pm. $25 adults, $15 youth. Lucilletackcenter.com
