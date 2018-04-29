Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience

Google Calendar - Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience - 2018-04-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience - 2018-04-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience - 2018-04-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience - 2018-04-29 19:00:00

LuCille Tack Center for the Arts 300 N. School St., Spencer, Wisconsin 54479

Witness some of the most incredible stunts and behaviors ever performed by dogs, with amazing big air tricks, comedy antics, dancing dogs, and athletic feats. These talented pups have all been saved from pounds and shelters across the country. 2 & 7 pm. $25 adults, $15 youth. Lucilletackcenter.com

Info
LuCille Tack Center for the Arts 300 N. School St., Spencer, Wisconsin 54479
Festival-Event-Expo
Google Calendar - Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience - 2018-04-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience - 2018-04-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience - 2018-04-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience - 2018-04-29 19:00:00