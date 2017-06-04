Central Wis. Water Ski Show Team (Water Walkers)

See water ski tricks like the human pyramid, doubles & trios with costumed skiers performing to music. Free, bring lawn chairs. Cwwaterwalkers.com. Sundays & Mon. 9/4, Lake Wausau at D.C. Everest Park, 6 pm · Thursdays, Lake Dubay at South Bay Beach Park, 6:30 pm (Thurs. 7/4 at Bullhead’s Bar & Grill) ·Saturday 7/8, Mayflower Lake, Birnamwood, 6 pm