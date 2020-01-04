Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular
Colby High School Auditorium 702 North 2nd, Colby, Wisconsin 54421
The 16th Annual Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular promises a night of Broadway performances. Show Choirs and show band from central Wisconsin and Minnesota come to compete at an all-day and evening event. The top 7 groups compete in an evening sing-off starting at 6:00pm. $12/day, $12/night, $15/day-night. 715-223-2338 Ext. 4249.
