Merrill’s 2nd Annual Chalk It Up chalk event located at the Lincoln County Courthouse and surrounding sidewalks. $15 including 24 package of pastel chalk. Larger squares may be available for $18. Registration is required to participate. Waiver and registration forms available at the Merrill Chamber of Commerce website with payment option online at http://www.merrillchamber.org/events or by mailing the registration form to Merrill Chamber of Commerce, 705 North Center Ave, Merrill WI 54452. 715-539-1360