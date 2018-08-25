Merrill’s 1st Chalk It Up chalk event located at the Lincoln County Courthouse and surrounding sidewalks . Start time of 7:30am. Cost per square is $15; larger squares may be available for $18. Registration required. Waiver and Participation forms available at the Chamber of commerce or at www.riverbendtrail.org. Registration Deadline is 7/27. Day of registration may be available if there are remaining squares for $20 on a first come, first served basis. No refunds or cancellations allowed. Rain day will be set for future date in the event of bad weather. Maximum of 2 artists per square. https://www.facebook.com/events/2098462197065327/