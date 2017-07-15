More than 350 artists come together each year and embellish the pavement in a myriad of colors and designs for the thousands of spectators that turn out to view their work. Artists 12 years and over may register online to participate in ChalkFest while space permits at Brown Paper Ticket. Each artist receives a box of 48 pastels and an assigned space. Pre-registration is required. Artists can sign-up for the event and choose their space which is a new online feature added this year. More information on the event and how to register is available at ChalkFest Wausau Facebook Page or at https://www.wausauevents.org/chalkfest.Younger artists are encouraged to join in the fun with their own artwork at the Children’s ChalkFest Area open Saturday 9:00AM to 5:00PM and Sunday 10:00AM to 4:00PM no registration required.