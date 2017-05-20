Child Care Start-Up Session

If you enjoy working with children, providing child care may be a career option for you. Childcaring is providing FREE information sessions to help answer questions about becoming a child care provider. The sessions will include information about the benefits of becoming a regulated provider as well as the classes and training needed to get started. Participants are encouraged to bring any questions they may have. Also, by attending one of these sessions, you may be eligible for a start up grant. 9:00-11:00am. 1500 Merrill Avenue, Suite 201, Wausau. Register by Sat. 5/13. 800-628-8534. childcaring.org/documents/regulationsession.pdf