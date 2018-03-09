Meet Libby: OverDrive's New E-book App
Marathon County Public Library - Rothschild Branch 211 N. Grand Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin
Library staff will instruct attendees on how to download Libby to their smartphone or tablet, as well as how to search the digital catalog, check out materials, place holds and more. Attendees are asked to bring their Marathon County Public Library library card and their own electronic device on which to download the app. Free. Register at 715-359-6208
