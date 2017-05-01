Child Screenings

G.D. Jones Elementary School Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Families learn about their child's development and available services. For children age 0-5 in Wausau School District. 9 am–4 pm. Request screening at wausauschools.org, or call 715-848-4585 for Birth-to-Three. For ages 3-5 call 715-261-0265

Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens

715-261-0265

