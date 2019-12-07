Christmas at the Houses
Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Annual holiday event at the Marathon County Historical Society. 11 am-4:30 pm. Both the Yawkey House Museum and the Woodson History Center will be decked out in holiday finery. At the Yawkey House Museum, costumed actors will tell stories about treasured holiday traditions. Tours every half hour, last tour at 3:30 pm. $5, tickets available at the reception desk in the Woodson History Center.
