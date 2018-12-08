Monteverdi Chorale: Voices of Christmas
St. Paul's United Methodist Church 600 Wilshire Blvd., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
The 60-member, auditioned vocal group presents carols, hymns and songs from around the world and across the centuries. Sat.: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 7:30 pm; Sun.: Holy Spirit Catholic Church 3 pm. Monteverdichorale.org, 715-342-5636
