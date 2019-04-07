The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin

to Google Calendar - The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin - 2019-04-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin - 2019-04-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin - 2019-04-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin - 2019-04-07 13:00:00

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Author Jerry Apps discusses his latest book, “The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin." He will sign books and talk about what he learned while writing it. His presentation is part of the History Speaks series at the Marathon County Historical Society. Free, but donations are appreciated. 1 pm. 715-842-5750

Info

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-842-5750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin - 2019-04-07 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin - 2019-04-07 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin - 2019-04-07 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin - 2019-04-07 13:00:00