The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Author Jerry Apps discusses his latest book, “The Civilian Conservation Corps in Wisconsin." He will sign books and talk about what he learned while writing it. His presentation is part of the History Speaks series at the Marathon County Historical Society. Free, but donations are appreciated. 1 pm. 715-842-5750
