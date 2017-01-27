Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour
Artist Studios Wausau, Wisconsin
7th Annual Spring into the Arts Tour features many of Clark County’s finest artists and their creations. The self-guided tour takes visitors to the studios of painters, potters, woodworkers, metal workers, jewelry makers, quilters and more allowing them to view the artist’s processes and inspirations, and the unique opportunity to purchase directly from the artist. Free and open to the public.
Info
Artist Studios Wausau, Wisconsin View Map
Art Exhibits-Events