Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour

to Google Calendar - Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour - 2017-04-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour - 2017-04-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour - 2017-04-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour - 2017-04-23 10:00:00

Artist Studios Wausau, Wisconsin

 7th Annual Spring into the Arts Tour features many of Clark County’s finest artists and their creations. The self-guided tour takes visitors to the studios of painters, potters, woodworkers, metal workers, jewelry makers, quilters and more allowing them to view the artist’s processes and inspirations, and the unique opportunity to purchase directly from the artist. Free and open to the public.

Info

Artist Studios Wausau, Wisconsin View Map

Art Exhibits-Events

715-255-9100

to Google Calendar - Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour - 2017-04-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour - 2017-04-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour - 2017-04-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - Clark County "Spring Into The Arts" Tour - 2017-04-23 10:00:00