Clear Sound: A Benefit for The Wausau Conservatory of Music

Raising money to help kids to take music lessons at the Wausau Conservatory of Music. 5 artists performing: Linus and the Lute, Americana/Bluegrass; Old Wolves, Folk/Blues; Michael Str!ke, Eclectic Folk Rock; Snacktime, Punk Rock; Warship, Rock n' Roll. Raffles, prizes. 21+. Suggested donation of $5-$10 with proceeds going to the WCOM. 9pm