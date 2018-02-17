Clear Sound: A Benefit for The Wausau Conservatory of Music

Polack Inn 1206 Third St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Raising money to help kids to take music lessons at the Wausau Conservatory of Music. 5 artists performing: Linus and the Lute, Americana/Bluegrass; Old Wolves, Folk/Blues;  Michael Str!ke, Eclectic Folk Rock; Snacktime, Punk Rock; Warship, Rock n' Roll. Raffles, prizes. 21+. Suggested donation of $5-$10 with proceeds going to the WCOM. 9pm

Info
Polack Inn 1206 Third St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue
715-803-5742
