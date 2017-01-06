Fashionably Mashed
UWMC Auditorium 5 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Girls Grades 6-9 learn STEAM principals while exploring the fashion industry. Learn about "mood boards", sourcing of materials, pricing, marketing and finally design of your own personally designed piece of fashion! Students will present their merchandise in a live show March 18.
Enrollment limited. $59. Sonnentag Room
Info
UWMC Auditorium 5 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens