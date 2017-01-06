Fashionably Mashed

UWMC Auditorium 5 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Girls Grades 6-9 learn STEAM principals while exploring the fashion industry. Learn about "mood boards", sourcing of materials, pricing, marketing and finally design of your own personally designed piece of fashion! Students will present their merchandise in a live show March 18. 

Enrollment limited. $59. Sonnentag Room

UWMC Auditorium 5 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Family-Kids-Teens, Class-Workshop-Presentation

715-261-6294

