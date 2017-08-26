Carry the Torch

5K run or walk with flat and fast course through downtown Lac du Flambeau. 9 am fun run; 9:30 am 5K. $25 ages $15 18 and under. Untimed 1 mile fun run/walk free for all ages. Proceeds distributed to the Lakeland Pantry, the Northwoods United Way, the Lac du Flambeau Youth Center and the Wisconsin Central Chapter of the American Red Cross. Register at Lakeofthetorches.com.