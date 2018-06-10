Come Walk the 100 Year Journey of Saint Anthony's
St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448
Second of three Centennial celebrations. A Eucharistic Procession and "Carrying of the Stones" begins at 1 pm at Veterans Park on 4th St. followed by a welcome and cornerstone prayer service at the Center. 2-5 pm directed tours inside the grounds and planting of flowers. Enjoy refreshments at the social or browse the book store. Centennial keepsakes will be for sale.
