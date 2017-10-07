Community (Free) Yoga

Explore a variety of classes normally only available in our Unlimited Yoga Package. Certified yoga instructors will lead different styles of yoga in our heated Wausau Branch Yoga Studio. Plus, guests may take our yoga class offering at the Aspirus Branch. Open to members and non-members and FREE!

7:15 am Yoga for All -Wausau Branch

9 am Vinyasa Flow - Wausau Branch

10 am Flow and Stretch -Wausau Branch

10 am Basic Flow Yoga - Aspirus Branch