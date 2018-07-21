Community Scavenger Hunt

Good News Project 1106 5th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Compete, explore, and have fun supporting  Good News Project's 4th annual Community Scavenger Hunt. Teams of 4 individuals and compete in age appropriate divisions, family or adult. Teams follow clues around town collecting items, snapping photos and completing physical challenges for a chance to win fun prizes.

Info
Good News Project 1106 5th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Art Exhibits-Events
Games, Kids & Family
715-843-5985
