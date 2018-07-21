Community Scavenger Hunt
Good News Project 1106 5th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Compete, explore, and have fun supporting Good News Project's 4th annual Community Scavenger Hunt. Teams of 4 individuals and compete in age appropriate divisions, family or adult. Teams follow clues around town collecting items, snapping photos and completing physical challenges for a chance to win fun prizes.
Good News Project 1106 5th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
