Explore, have fun, support a local non-profit, and compete for cool prizes in the Wausau Metro area. Teams start at warehouse then follow clues as they race around town collecting items, photos, and points for a chance to win. Compete in the “Team” division or in the “Family” division (families with kids under 13). Prizes are awarded in both categories. Make some costumes or decorate your official Community Scavenger Hunt t-shirt to compete for bonus prizes. Teams must have a Smartphone (or tablet, iPod, etc. with app capabilities), Facebook access, and a vehicle to participate. Adult Team registration is $75 before June 1st and $80 after. Family Team registration is $60 before June 1st and $65 after. Pricing reflects a four member team. Team registration ends one week prior to race day on July 12, 2019.