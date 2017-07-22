Community Scavenger Hunt

Good News Project 1106 5th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Community Scavenger Hunt lets you explore, have fun, support a local non-profit, and compete for cool prizes in the Wausau Metro area. Teams start at our warehouse located at 1106 Fifth Street then follow clues as they race around town collecting items, photos, and points for a chance to win. Choose to compete in the “Team” division (age 16+) or in the “Family” division (adults with kids). Teams must have a Smartphone (or tablet, iPod, etc. with app capabilities), Facebook access, and a vehicle to participate. Team registration is $60 before July 6th and $75 after. For more information about Good News Project and this event, visit our website www.goodnewswi.com or call 715-843-5985.

Good News Project 1106 5th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

715-843-5985

