Community Sew Day

Rib Mountain Lutheran Church 3010 Eagle Ave 3010 Eagle Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Gather with follow quilters and give back to the community. Sew Smart will be providing coffee, water & snacks. Feel free to bring a dish to pass. Bring your sewing machines and supplies and make a project in memory of Bonnie Dalum, for local charities. Fabric and batting donations are being accepted at Sew Smart Wausau & Rhinelander. RSVP 715.845.9675 or email sales@sewsmartonline.com

Info
Rib Mountain Lutheran Church 3010 Eagle Ave 3010 Eagle Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Volunteer-Giving
Kids & Family
715.845.9675
