Community Sew Day

Gather with follow quilters and give back to the community. Sew Smart will be providing coffee, water & snacks. Feel free to bring a dish to pass. Bring your sewing machines and supplies and make a project in memory of Bonnie Dalum, for local charities. Fabric and batting donations are being accepted at Sew Smart Wausau & Rhinelander. RSVP 715.845.9675 or email sales@sewsmartonline.com