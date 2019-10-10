Community Supported Membership Open House

Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Open house at both Y locations to assist prospective members or those seeking membership assistance renewal. Bring: Two most recent paystubs for each working adult in the household, copies of other income statements such as disability or unemployment, 2018 tax return and/or SSI award letter to the open house. 6-7 pm. 

Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Health-Assistance, Seniors 55+
Kids & Family
715-845-2177
