Continuing the Journey of Widowhood

St. Anthony Spirituality Center 300 East 4th Street, Marathon, Wisconsin 54448

The experience of living as a widow or widower is an on-going journey. This gathering is an invitation to explore, share and support stories of the experience. The focus will include ideas of how to continue the journey with faith, trust and confidence. Guides include Sue Soriano and Lynn Hilts. $45

715-443-2236
