Coop Con 2019

to Google Calendar - Coop Con 2019 - 2019-11-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coop Con 2019 - 2019-11-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coop Con 2019 - 2019-11-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Coop Con 2019 - 2019-11-01 09:00:00

The Idea Center 1309 Ellis St Stevens Point WI , Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

The Cooperative Conference (CoopCon) will build momentum for current and future cooperative leaders to start and actively participate in localized, grassroot cooperatives by providing a foundational, energizing and hands-on education about cooperatives. Speakers nd workshops.a $60.00,  meals included. Free child care if requested. Register at cooperativepoint.com/coopcon

Info

The Idea Center 1309 Ellis St Stevens Point WI , Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation
262-224-6027
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Coop Con 2019 - 2019-11-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coop Con 2019 - 2019-11-01 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coop Con 2019 - 2019-11-01 09:00:00 iCalendar - Coop Con 2019 - 2019-11-01 09:00:00