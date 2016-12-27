Copper Box: The Rockin' New Year's Eve Bayou Ball

Holiday Inn Conference Center 750 S. Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin 54449

Vox Concert Series presents the tastes and sounds of New Orleans with zydeco influenced music by Copper Box. $30 single ticket, $55 couples package, $65 dinner & ticket for one, $124 dinner & tickets for two. Details, pricing and tickets visit voxconcertseries.com

