Corkscrews & Snowshoes

Spend a beautiful evening at Woodson YMCA Camp Sturtevant. Enjoy our snowshoe trails lit by luminaries around Camp and then a sampling of wines from Vino Latte, cheeses and treats! Sample a selection of red, white and dessert wines with bite-sized snacks and desserts. Adults 21+ only.

Registration will open on Feb. 1st at either YMCA. Your $25 registration/person supports our 2017 Community Partners Campaign. NEW-Souvenir glasses for sale! Call 715-841-1819 to learn more.