Enjoy our snowshoe hiking trail and then a wine sampling, paired with cheese and desserts. Bring your snowshoes and a friend and hike the trail around camp, make s’mores by the fire, sample wines and buy a glass of your favorite. After the tasting you can unwind by the Lodge fireplace. Live music by Open Tab. $30/person (adults 21+) in advance at either Woodson YMCA branch. Corkscrews & Snowshoes at YMCA Camp Sturtevant includes souvenir wine tasting glass.