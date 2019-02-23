Corkscrews & Snowshoes

Enjoy our snowshoe hiking trail and then a wine sampling, paired with cheese and desserts. Bring your snowshoes and a friend and hike the trail around camp, make s’mores by the fire, sample wines and buy a glass of your favorite. After the tasting you can unwind by the Lodge fireplace. Live music by Open Tab.  $30/person (adults 21+) in advance at either Woodson YMCA branch. Corkscrews & Snowshoes at YMCA Camp Sturtevant includes souvenir wine tasting glass.

Woodson YMCA Camp Sturtevant 2701 Northwestern Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
