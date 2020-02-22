Corkscrews & Snowshoes
Woodson YMCA Camp Sturtevant 2701 Northwestern Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Bring your snowshoes and a friend to hike our scenic trail around camp, then sample wines. Unwind by the fireplace and enjoy live music. Urban Street Bistro food truck available. $30/person (adults 21+). Register in advance at either Woodson YMCA branch. Fee includes souvenir wine glass.
