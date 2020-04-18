CWSO/Wausau Lyric Choir/Monteverdi Chorale Concert

Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 In D Minor, OP. 125. Featuring the Monteverdi Chorale and Wausau Lyric Choir, in addition to soloists Scott Ramsay, Sam Handley, Sonia Cummings, and Beth Ray Westlund. Reservations required. $12 student, $26 senior, $31 adult. Tickets can be ordered directly on the CWSO website