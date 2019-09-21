Wake the Lake - Grand Prix of Wisconsin Championship
Bluegill Bay County Park 3800 Bluegill Avenue, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Powerboat & Hydro-Cross racing on Lake Wausau. Experience close-up action, tour the pits, get driver autographs and enjoy a great day of family fun. Free admission and parking. 9/21-22. Sat 12-6 pm, Sun 12-5 pm. grandprixwisconsinboatraces.org
Info
Bluegill Bay County Park 3800 Bluegill Avenue, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports