Daniel J. Rupar Pedal It Forward

Woodson YMCA Wausau Branch 707 Third St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Take part in our 2-HOUR indoor cycling event supporting the Y’s Community Partners Campaign. Come for the physical challenge and know that your dollars are building confidence in area kids through youth scholarships.

EVENT DETAILS:

• Wausau Branch South Gym- check-in opens at 11 am

• Cycling from 12:30 pm- 2:30 pm

• Refreshments, presentation and prize drawings following ride.

• $50 entry fee per bike for yourself, additional $10/teammate. Riders receive event T-shirt and raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes. Pledge forms available at the Y or online.

