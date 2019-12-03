Demo Day for The Branch

Northcentral Technical College 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

The students in The Branch's spring session will deliver their final presentation to Church Mutual Insurance Company and the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Wausau River District. Please register at the link below or RSVP to botten@wausauchamber.com by Fri. 11/29. https://www.wausauchamber.com/events/details/the-branch-demo-day-2019-12-03-12452

715-848-5947
