Dimension of Horrors -Dismembered Souls Haunt

Fri & Sat 7PM - Midnight October 6/7, 13/14, 20/21, 27/28, Nov. 3/4. (Oct. 30 & 31 7PM - 10PM).

$12. $2 off ticket for donating one non-perishable food item. Speed Pass $20 (limited quantities)

Lights Out Nightmare Mode 11/3 & 4; Children's No Monster Lights On Sat. 10/28, 3-7, $6

www.dohorrors.com, FACEBOOK PAGE(Do Horrors) Located right next to Phantom Laser Tag