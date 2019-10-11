Dinner and Discourse

An opportunity to share a locally prepared multicourse meal with local ingredients by Chef Salvatore Friedel and Eleonore Hebal (Owner of Gypsy Moon Bakehaus) and to discuss timeless and current topics led by UWSP Professor, Dr. Shanny Luft. Tickets can be found online at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4304528 and must be reserved by 10/7. 6 pm.