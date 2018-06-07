Ed -Zoo-cational Talks: Timber Wolves
Wildwood Zoo 608 W. 17th St., Marshfield, Wisconsin 54449
Learn about different animal each day. Meet at animal exhibit or watch for location on Wednesday. May be cancelled due to weather. 715-384-4642. Details: ci.marshfield.wi.us. Tuesdays Kodiak Bears 11 am · Wednesdays Mystery Animal 12:15 pm · Thursday Timber Wolves 11 am · Friday Mountain Lions 11 am
