Dirt to Pot Cooking Series: Green Papaya Salad

Monk Botanical Gardens 1800 North 1st Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

This 5-week cooking series, highlights the best of local chefs and connects their cooking classes with our kitchen garden. Participants will learn how to grow, maintain, harvest, prepare and cook a variety of meals.  Presented by Chef Chumpot Ratanawong, Hanuman Express. Members $25 per class, $40 for two, $100 for five. Non-members $35 per class, $60 for two, $150 for five.Classes occur rain or shine. 715-261-6309

Info

Monk Botanical Gardens 1800 North 1st Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
