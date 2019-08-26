Dirt to Pot Cooking Series: Jambalaya Pasta

This 5-week cooking series, highlights the best of local chefs and connects their cooking classes with our kitchen garden. Participants will learn how to grow, maintain, harvest, prepare and cook a variety of meals. Presented by David Thorio, Thrive. Members $25 per class, $40 for two, $100 for five. Non-members $35 per class, $60 for two, $150 for five.Classes occur rain or shine. 715-261-6309