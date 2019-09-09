Dirt to Pot Cooking Series: In Season Cooking-A Spanish Dish
Monk Botanical Gardens 1800 North 1st Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
This 5-week cooking series highlights the best of local chefs and connects their cooking classes with our kitchen garden. Presented by Nate Bychinski, Red Eye Brewing. Classes occur rain or shine. Members $25 per class, $40 for two, $100 for five. Non-members $35 per class, $60 for two, $150 for five. 715-261-6309
