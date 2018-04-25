Brews, Views and Issues
Sconni's Alehouse & Eatery 1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476
Young Professionals Week event - Meet and greet your state and local politicians. Eat, drink, and mingle with those who represent you at the city, county, and state levels. Following the social hour you’ll get another chance to ask legislators questions or voice your concerns through a panel Q&A, moderated by Wausau Daily Herald’s Public Issues Reporter Haley BeMiller.
Sconni's Alehouse & Eatery 1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476
