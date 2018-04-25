Brews, Views and Issues

to Google Calendar - Brews, Views and Issues - 2018-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brews, Views and Issues - 2018-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brews, Views and Issues - 2018-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Brews, Views and Issues - 2018-04-25 18:00:00

Sconni's Alehouse & Eatery 1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476

Young Professionals Week event - Meet and greet your state and local politicians.  Eat, drink, and mingle with those who represent you at the city, county, and state levels. Following the social hour you’ll get another chance to ask legislators questions or voice your concerns through a panel Q&A, moderated by Wausau Daily Herald’s Public Issues Reporter Haley BeMiller.

Info
Sconni's Alehouse & Eatery 1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
to Google Calendar - Brews, Views and Issues - 2018-04-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brews, Views and Issues - 2018-04-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brews, Views and Issues - 2018-04-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Brews, Views and Issues - 2018-04-25 18:00:00