Critters and Blues

Full day of events for Rescue, Adopt, Donate (RAD) Wisconsin. Pooch Parade 1–4 pm features family fun with photo booth, K-9 demo, games, activities, pet costume contest. Register pet by 2:30 pm, all dogs must be on leash and have current rabies tag.Evening party begins 5 pm with live music from Michael Murphy and the Mob, Bobby Blue Tortured Soul and Marty Frei; raffle, cash bar, food. Free admission to all events. radwisconsin.org